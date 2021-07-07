NYSE:DNMR Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on July 13, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 13, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) common shares between December 30, 2020 and May 3, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 30, 2020 and May 3, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Danimer Scientific, Inc., had deficient internal controls, that as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance, that Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



