NYSE:DNMR Long Term Investor Notice: Lawsuit Filed Against Directors of Danimer Scientific, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) filed a lawsuit against certain directors of Danimer Scientific, Inc over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) shares, have certain options



The plaintiff alleges that certain executives of Danimer Scientific mislead investors about the biodegradability of its signature bioplastic product while also failing to maintain internal controls to ensure regulatory compliance and its ultimate profitability.



The plaintiff claims that failures by Danimer's leadership resulted in the company's stock becoming artificially inflated until it eventually started decline earlier this year in the wake of reports questioning the science behind its purportedly fully biodegradable polymer, known as Nodax, and casting doubt on its ability to meet sales and revenue projections



On May 14, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Danimer Scientific, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff in that lawsuit alleged that the Defendants in that lawsuit made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Danimer Scientific, Inc., had deficient internal controls, that as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance, that Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



