NYSE:DOCN Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally.



DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $428.56 million in 2021 to $576.32 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $16.99 million in 2021 to $24.28 million in 2022.



On August 3, 2023, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. announced errors in previously issued financial statements. The release stated, "In connection with the preparation of our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023, we identified certain errors within the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 filed on May 9, 2023. Specifically, there were errors in our accounting for income tax expense primarily relating to the calculation of certain capitalized research or experimental expenditures under Section 174 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 which impacted our income tax provision ("Section 174 Error"). Primarily as a result of the Section 174 Error, accrued taxes as of March 31, 2023 were overstated and the income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was overstated by approximately $18 million."



Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) declined from $51.69 per share on July 19, 2023, to as low as $32.08 per share on August 17, 2023.



