NYSE:DOCS Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing by Doximity, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2023 -- Certain directors of Doximity, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Doximity, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francsico, CA based Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. Doximity, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $343.54 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2022, to $419.05 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2023, and that its Net Income declined over those respective time periods from $154.78 million to $11.81 million.



On August 8, 2023, after the market closed, Doximity, Inc. reported its first quarter 2024 financial results, and revenues and also revised guidance for fiscal 2024. In pertinent part, it announced that it now expects revenue of $452M-$468M versus the prior estimate of $503 million.



Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) declined from $40.12 per share on Februar 02, 2023, to as low as $19.71 per share on September 25, 2023.



