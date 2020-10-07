NYSE:DPZ Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Domino's Pizza, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- An investigation on was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Domino's Pizza, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Domino's Pizza Inc directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Ann Arbor, MI based Domino's Pizza, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $2.78 billion in 2017 to over $3.43 billion in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from $277.9 million in 2017 to $361.97 million in 2018.



A former franchisee has reportedly filed two complaints through the Securities and Exchange Commission against Domino's Pizza, Inc. and certain of its executives. The former franchisee reportedly alleges in one complaint that Domino's Pizza mislead investors in its SEC annual filing. More specifically, the former franchisee reportedly claims in one of his complaints that Domino's Pizza Inc falsely specified franchisees were not required to purchase food and supplies from the franchisor, nor was it agreed by a 100 percent unanimous vote by franchisees to increase Domino's advertising fund. The former franchisee reportedly claims that all executives named in the whistleblower complaints have knowledge of the alleged ongoing conduct.



Then on February 19, 2019, the franchisee community website Blue MauMau reported that "[a] corporate insider has filed a well-documented whistleblower report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Domino's Pizza, its top-level officers, and various staff members." Specifically, Blue MauMau reported that "[t]he crux of the whistleblower report details how Domino's allegedly forced and orchestrated an unapproved advertising and promotion increase to franchisees in order to pay a $1.85 billion Securitization Transaction (March 25, 2007) with a new partially funded $1.67 billion Securitization (March 15, 2012) debt owed to Securitization entities" and "contends that in return, Domino's Pizza's CEO, board members, officers, and employees 'could enjoy higher stock prices and dividends through share repurchases and dividend payouts.'"



Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) declined from $297.16.51 per share on February 12, 2019 to $245.87 per share on March 1, 2019.



