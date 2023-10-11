NYSE:DQ Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Daqo New Energy Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- Certain directors of Daqo New Energy Corp. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Daqo New Energy Corp. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.67 billion in 2021 to over $4.6 billion in 2022, and that its Net Income increased from $756.21 million in 2021 to over $1.56 billion in 2022.



Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) declined from $73.36 per share on August 26, 2022, to $25.97 per share on October 06, 2023.



