NYSE:DV Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2023 -- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. On May 2, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging that there is evidence Do DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. engaged in manipulative and deceptive financial reporting related to its international business. Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) declined from $31.31 per share on April 12, 2023, to $26.49 per share on May 04, 2023.



