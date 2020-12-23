NYSE:DY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Dycom Industries, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Dycom Industries, Inc is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Dycom Industries, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Palm Beach Gardens, FL based Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States. On November 24, 2020, Dycom Industries, Inc. announced its financial results for the Company's fiscal quarter ended October 24, 2020. For the quarter, Dycom Industries, Inc. announced revenue of $810.3 million, missing consensus estimates by approximately $6.64 million and representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 8.3%. Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) declined from $78.38 per share on November 23, 2020, to $61.50 per share on November 30, 2020.



