NYSE:EFXT Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Enerflex Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2023 -- Certain directors of Enerflex Ltd. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Enerflex Ltd. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Calgary, Canada based Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere.



On October 2, 2023, Enerflex Ltd. announced that Rodney D. Gray had resigned from his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE: EFXT) declined from $8.19 per share on August 09, 2023, to as low as $4.00 per share on October 06, 2023.



