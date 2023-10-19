NYSE:EFXT Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Enerflex Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2023 -- Enerflex Ltd. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE: EFXT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Enerflex Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Calgary, Canada based Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. Enerflex Ltd. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $960.15 million in 2021 to over $1.77 billion in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $18.55 million in 2021 to $100.94 million in 2022.



On October 2, 2023, Enerflex Ltd. announced that Rodney D. Gray had resigned from his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE: EFXT) declined from $8.19 per share on August 09, 2023, to as low as $4.00 per share on October 06, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE: EFXT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.