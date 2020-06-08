NYSE:EJ Investor Notice: Deadline on June 9, 2020 in Lawsuit Against E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on June 9, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited (NYSE: EJ) over alleged securities laws violations by E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited.



In June 2015, E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited announced that it had received a buyout offer from its CEO and another Director. Shortly thereafter, SINA Corporation joined them in forming a "Buyer Group."



On April 15, 2016, E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited executed a merger agreement with the Buyer Group, where each ADS would be bought for $6.85 per ADS (the "Merger"). ADS holder approval, however, would still be required before the Merger could close.



The Company published a preliminary proxy seeking ADS holder approval for the Merger on April 25, 2016.



The plaintiff said that in an attempt to persuade public ADS holders to accept the deal, the preliminary proxy contained numerous false and misleading statements and omissions. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Merger was not fair and not in the best interest of those investors not affiliated with the Buyer Group, that there were plans for post-Merger transactions, and that the projections in the proxies were not based on the best available information.



The merger was approved based on Defendants' false information on August 5, 2016, and closed on August 12, 2016.



