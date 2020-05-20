NYSE:ELAN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 7, 2020, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.18, and revenue of $657.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $62.49 million. Explaining the Company's disappointing results, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated's President and Chief Executive Officer cited, among other factors, "distributor performance" and stated that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated intended "to tighten our approach across many facets of our distributor relationships."



