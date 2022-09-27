NYSE:ENSV Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Enservco Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Enservco Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: ENSV stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Enservco Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: ENSV stocks, concerns whether certain Enservco Corporation officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Enservco had defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that as a result, there were errors in Enservco's financial statements relating to, inter alia, its transactions with Cross River Partners and accounting for ERCs, that accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements and delay the filing of its 2021 annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), that the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of its financial reporting issues, that accordingly, the Company could not file its delayed 2021 annual report with the SEC within its initially represented timeline, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



