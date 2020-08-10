NYSE:ET Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Energy Transfer LP

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Energy Transfer LP.



Investors who purchased shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Energy Transfer LP regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Dallas, TX based Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. On July 6, 2020, news sources reported that a federal district court had ordered Energy Transfer's Dakota Access pipeline to shut down by August 5th, stating that the pipeline, which has been operating for three years, needs further environmental review.



Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) declined from $9.55 per share on June 8, 2020 to as low as $6.05 per share on July 7, 2020.



