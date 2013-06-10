NYSE:ETN Long-Term Investors Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Eaton Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who continuously held NYSE:ETN shares for several years, was announced concerning whether certain Eaton officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in Eaton Corporation shares (NYSE:ETN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Eaton officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Eaton Corporation reported that its annual Revenue increased from over $16.04 billion in 2011 to over $16.31 billion in 2012 while its respective Net Income declined from over $1.35 billion to over $1.21 billion.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Eaton Corporation rose significantly between 2011 and 2012. For instance the Chairman of the Company, CEO and President of Eaton Corporation’s total pay rose from over $13.5 million in 2011 to over $20.4 million in 2012 and the Vice Chairman and Chief Financial and Planning Officer’s total compensation increased from over $5.07 million in 2011 to over $6.41 million in 2012.



Eaton Corporation PLC shares (NYSE:ETN) closed on June 7, 2013, at $65.62 per share.



Those who are current long term stockholders of Eaton Corporation shares (NYSE:ETN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com