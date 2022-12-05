NYSE:EVA Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Enviva Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: EVA shares, filed a lawsuit against Enviva Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Enviva Inc. formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP.



Bethesda, MD based Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The Company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. Significantly, Enviva touts itself as a "growth-oriented" environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") company with a "platform to generate stable and growing cash flows." Enviva Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $875.07 million in 2020 to over $1.04 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income of $13.62 million in 2020 turned into a Net Loss of $122.06 million in 2021.



On October 12, 2022, before markets opened, market researcher Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging issues with Enviva Inc.. In relevant part, the Blue Orca report alleged that, contrary to Enviva Inc.'s public representations, Enviva Inc. was purchasing wood from clear-cut forests. This, according to the report, would disincentivize large numbers of Enviva customers from purchasing wood pellets from Enviva. Wood pellets produced from clear-cut forests would not qualify for an important 'renewable energy' classification.



Furthermore, the Blue Orca report alleged that Enviva was engaging in an equipment-lease scheme to inflate its EBITDA, wherein Enviva would purchase and capitalize equipment, then lease the equipment to loggers who would sell wood pellets to Enviva for a reduced price. This allowed Enviva to lower the cost of materials, allowing Enviva to report artificially boosted EBITDA numbers.



Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) declined from $66.97 per share on September 28, 2022, to as low as $45.88 per share on October 13, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement, thatEnviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform, that accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that Defendants had represented to investors, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



