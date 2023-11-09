NYSE:EVA Investor Notice: Deadline on November 13, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Enviva Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 13, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA)



Investors who purchased shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 13, 2023. NYSE: EVA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District Court for the District of Maryland the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) common shares between November 3, 2022 and May 3, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 3, 2022 and May 3, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information about the financial condition of Enviva, including its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and net loss forecasts, liquidity position, capital allocations, operation costs, productivity, and the impact of these metrics on Enviva's ability to continue paying dividends in 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.