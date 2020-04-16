NYSE:FCAU Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V..



Investors who are current long term investors in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: FCAU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: FCAU stocks, concerns whether certain Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. employed a bribery scheme to obtain favorable terms in its collective bargaining agreement with International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, that high-ranking Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. official were aware of and authorized the scheme, and that due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) have certain options



