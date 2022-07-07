NYSE:FHS Investor Notice: Deadline on July 11, 2022 in Lawsuit Against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 11, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS).



Investors who purchased shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 11, 2022. NYSE: FHS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) traceable to First High-School Education's March 2021 IPO, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the IPO's Registration Statement made inaccurate statements of material fact because defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO that the new rules, regulations, and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors and posed a material adverse threat to First High-School Education and its business, that contemplated Chinese regulations and rules regarding private education were leading to a slowdown of government approval to open new educational facilities which would have a negative effect on First High-School Education's enrollment and growth, and that, as a result, the Registration Statement's representations regarding First High-School Education's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of First High-School Education at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.



Those who purchased shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



