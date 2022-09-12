NYSE:FHS Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2022 -- Certain directors of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: FHS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: FHS stocks, concerns whether certain First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the IPO's Registration Statement made inaccurate statements of material fact because defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO that the new rules, regulations, and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors and posed a material adverse threat to First High-School Education and its business, that contemplated Chinese regulations and rules regarding private education were leading to a slowdown of government approval to open new educational facilities which would have a negative effect on First High-School Education's enrollment and growth, and that, as a result, the Registration Statement's representations regarding First High-School Education's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of First High-School Education at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.



