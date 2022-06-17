NYSE:FIGS Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by FIGS, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) shares over potential securities laws violations by FIGS, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) concerning whether a series of statements by FIGS, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Santa Monica, CA based FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States.



FIGS, Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $263.11 million in 2020, to $419.59 million in 2021, and that its Net Income of $49.75million in 2020 turned into a Net Loss of $9.55 million in 2021.



Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) declined from $23.93 per share on April 7, 2022, to as low as $6.93 per share on June 14, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.