NYSE:FIHL Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2023 -- Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: FIHL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Bermuda based Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.



Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.18 billion in 2021 to over $1.5 billion in 2022 and that its Net Income increased from $68.3 million in 2021 to over $1.65 billion in 2022.



On or around June 29, 2023, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited commenced its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 15 million shares of common stock priced at $14.00 per share.



On November 20, 2023, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Among other items, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited disclosed GAAP earnings per share of $0.74, missing consensus estimates by $0.13, and revenue of $537.5 million, missing consensus estimates by $49.81 million.



Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: FIHL) declined to $11.55 per share on November 219 2023.



