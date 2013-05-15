NYSE:FIO Investor Alert: Fusion-IO, Inc. Under Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) shares continues concerning potential securities laws violations by Fusion-IO and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) concerning whether a series of statements by Fusion-IO regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Fusion-IO, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $197.20 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $359.35 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012. However, over the same time periods its Net Income declined from $4.55 million to a Net Loss of $5.58 million.



Shares of Fusion-IO, Inc. grew in October 2012 to as high as over $32 per share.



Then on May 8, 2013, Fusion-IO, Inc. announced management changes. Fusion-IO, Inc. said its CEO and President resigned and was replaced effective immediately.



Shares of Fusion-IO, Inc. declined from $18.08 per share on May 7, 2013, to $13.21 per share on May 8, 2013.



On May 14, 2013, NYSE:FIO shares closed at $15.12 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $32.63 per share.



