NYSE:FIS Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Filed Against Certain Directors of Fidelity National Information Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), filed a lawsuit against certain directors of Fidelity National Information Services over alleged wrongdoing.



Investors who purchased shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that certain directors of Fidelity National Information Services overhyped the success of an acquisition that lead to a over $40 billion declined in market capitalization of Fidelity National Information Services



On July 31, 2019, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. announced it had completed the acquisition of payments company Worldpay, Inc. ("Worldpay") for $43 billion, which became part of the Fidelity National Merchant Solutions business.



On August 4, 2022, when Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. announced that its Chief Financial Officer James Woodall planned to "step down."



Then, on November 3, 2022, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. announced disappointing results for the third quarter of 2022, including that profit margins in the Merchant Solutions business "saw continued pressure in the quarter" resulting "in an overall adjusted EBITDA margin contracting 150 points year-on-year."



Finally, on February 13, 2023, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. announced that it would be spinning off Worldpay and recording a goodwill impairment charge of $17.6 billion related to its Merchants Solutions business.



Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) declined from over $155.96 per share in April 2021 to as low as $48.57 per share on March 24, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.