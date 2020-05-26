NYSE:FLR Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Fluor Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Fluor Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: FLR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Fluor Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: FLR stocks, concerns whether certain Fluor directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Fluor Corporation inflated its revenue and earnings by improperly recognizing revenue on 16 separate projects ("2Q 2019 Projects"), that once awarded a contract to perform work on a construction project, the Company would routinely submit "change orders" to its clients to request additional funds, which the client was not contractually obligated to pay, to cover "unforeseen circumstances", that Defendants repeatedly made false and misleading statements to investors regarding Fluor's revenue recognition practices with respect to its submission of these change orders, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Fluor's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between November 2, 2017 and February 14, 2020.



