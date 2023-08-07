NYSE:FMC Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations by FMC Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2023 -- FMC Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by FMC Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Philadelphia, PA based FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products.



FMC Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $5.04 billion in 2021 to $5.8 billion in 2022.



On July 10, 2023, before the market opened, FMC Corporation, despite raising its full-year revenue guidance in May, 2023, announced that it was cutting its revenue for the second quarter and the 2023 fiscal year. It announced that "the revised guidance is driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners, which only became evident towards the end of May and continued through the remainder of the quarter[.]"



Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) declined from $134.38 per share on December 02, 2022, to as low as $88.77 per share on July 10, 2023.



