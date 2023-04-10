NYSE:FRC Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws by First Republic Bank

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2023 -- First Republic Bank is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by First Republic Bank regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. On March 13, 2023, First Republic Bank stock declined on speculation that the bank may not have sufficient liquidity, even after it secured emergency funding from other institutions. Despite the funding, Raymond James downgraded the stock, stating the risk of deposit outflows facing First Republic. In downgrading the stock, Raymond James commented, "[d]espite the added liquidity sources, we believe deposit balances will remain under pressure in the immediate near term. While we believe the bank received some deposit inflows on Thursday during the bank run at SVB, additional panic among large depositors may have driven deposit balances lower since Thursday."



Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) declined to as low as $11.52 per share on March 20, 2023.



