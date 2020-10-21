NYSE:FSLY Investor Notice: Deadline on October 26, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Fastly, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 26, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY).



Investors who purchased shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 26, 2020. NYSE: FSLY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) common shares between May 6, 2020 and August 5, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 6, 2020 and August 5, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Fastly's largest customer was ByteDance, operator of TikTok, which was known to have serious security risks and was under intense scrutiny by U.S. officials, that there was a material risk that Fastly's business would be adversely impacted should any adverse actions be taken against ByteDance or TikTok by the U.S. government, and that, as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



