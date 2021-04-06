NYSE:FUBO Investor Notice: Deadline on April 19, 2021 in Lawsuit Against fuboTV Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 19, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO).



Investors who purchased shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 19, 2021. NYSE: FUBO stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) common shares between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements concerning: (i) Fubo's growth in subscriber and profitability was unsustainable past the one-time seasonal surge; (ii) Fubo's offering of products would be subject to cost escalation; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its online sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve its long-term advertising growth goals; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; and (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies and internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into sports wagering; and (vii) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.