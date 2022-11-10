NYSE:GATO Investor Alert: Update in Lawsuit Against Gatos Silver, Inc. Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced an update in the lawsuit filed for certain investors in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO),



On February 22, 2022, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering") conducted on or about October 28, 2020 and between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022. The plaintiff claimed that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors, that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On August 15, 2022, an amended complaint was filed.



Those who purchased shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



