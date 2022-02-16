NYSE:GATO Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Gatos Silver, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- Gatos Silver, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Gatos Silver, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Greenwood Village, CO based Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals.



On January 25, 2022, Gatos Silver, Inc provided a resource and reserve update for the Los Gatos Joint Venture, which included a detailed reconciliation of recent production performance. Stating, "the Company concluded that there were errors in the technical report entitled "Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico" with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the '2020 Technical Report'), as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of CLG's mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion."



Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) declined from $11.12 per share on January 21, 2022, to as low as $2.68 per share on January 27, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.