NYSE:GEO Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by the GEO Group, Inc.

On June 17, 2020, during pre-market hours, The Intercept published an article entitled "GEO Group's Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses." The article reported details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Grossman Center, a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas, operated by GEO Group—which "was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country" in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Citing interviews with residents of the Grossman Center, The Intercept characterized GEO Group's response as "blundering" and reported, "that the virus spread not in spite of the facility's efforts to contain it, but because of it." According to the article, the Grossman Center continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without enforcing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased.



The plaintiff claims that between February 27, 2020, and June 16, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures, that those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks, that accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



