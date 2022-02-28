NYSE:GES Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Guess', Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2022 -- Guess', Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Guess', Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children.



Guess', Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $2.67 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2020, to over $1.87 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2021, and that its Net Income of $95.97 million turned into a Net Loss of $81.22 million over those respective time periods.



Shares of Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) declined from over $31 per share in May 2021 to as low as under $20 per share in January 2022.



