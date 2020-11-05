NYSE:GFL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at GFL Environmental Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at GFL Environmental Inc.



Canada based GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. On or about March 3, 2020, GFL Environmental Inc. sold about 75 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $19.00 a share raising nearly $1.43 Billion in new capital.



On August 18, 2020, a report was issued alleging, that "GFL's leverage is understated by aggressive reporting of revenue and EBITDA, and free cash flow burn is understated by ~60%," claiming that "this is evidenced by financial restatements without explanation, and by minimizing a material weaknesses of financial controls."



