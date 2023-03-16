NYSE:GL Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Globe Life Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) shares over potential securities laws violations by Globe Life Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Globe Life Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



McKinney, TX based Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The



Globe Life Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $5.11 billion in 2021 to over $5.21 billion in 2022, and that its Net Income decreased from $744.95 million in 2021 to $739.7 million in 2022.



A former agent of American Income Life Insurance, Globe Life's largest insurance subsidiary, filed a civil lawsuit. The lawsuit against Simon Arias III, President of the Agency, and others alleges a pattern of unchecked sexual assault and harassment at the agency. The lawsuit describes a culture of abuse at a workplace that operated without guardrails.



Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) closed on March15, 2023 at $107.62 per share.



