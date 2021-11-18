NYSE:GNRC Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Generac Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- Certain directors of Generac Holdings Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: GNRC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Generac Holdings Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GNRC stocks, concerns whether certain Generac Holdings Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Generac's portable generators posed an unreasonable risk of injury to users and the public, that as a result, at least seven finger amputations and one crushed finger had been reported to the Company, that as a result, Generac would face increased regulatory scrutiny, that the Company would end sales in its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada in June 2021, that the Company would recall its Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada, that the end of sales and the recall would occur before the hurricane and wildfire seasons and following the Texas outage—periods the Company has touted for sales, and that as a result, defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.