NYSE:GOL Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible violations of securities laws by Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Brazil based GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States.



In the fiscal 2019 annual report, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.'s auditor, KPMG raised significant concerns about the Company's accounting, including that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. lacked "(i) effective policies and procedures related to the identification and disclosure of material uncertainties in the going concern analysis and (ii) effective review of financial statement information, and related presentation and disclosure requirements."



Then, on July 23, 2020, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. announced the termination of KPMG as its external auditor.



Those who purchased shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



