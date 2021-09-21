NYSE:GOTU Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Gaotu Techedu Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2021 -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) concerning whether a series of statements by Gaotu Techedu Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Gaotu Techedu Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over 2.11 billion CNY in 2019 to over 7.12 billion CNY in 2020, and that its Net Income of 226.63 million CNY in 2019 turned into a Net Loss of over 1.39 billion CNY in 2020.



On July 25, 2021, China released new regulations that ban companies that teach school curriculums from making profits, raising capital or going public.



Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) declined from $142.7 per share share in January 2021 to as low as $2.25 per share on August 23, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.