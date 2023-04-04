NYSE:GPN Investor Notice: Deadline on April 10, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Global Payments Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 10, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) common shares between October 31, 2019 to October 18, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 31, 2019 to October 18, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Active Network used deceptive and abusive acts and practices to dupe its customers into enrolling into Active Network's own discount club, that since July 2011, Active Network, and by extension, Global Payments, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers, that since 2011, Global Payments failed to properly monitor its subsidiary from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers, that all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation, that Global Payments' revenues were in part the product of Active Network's unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



