NYSE:GPN Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Global Payments Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2023 -- Certain directors of Global Payments Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: GPN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Global Payments Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GPN stocks, concerns whether certain Global Payments Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Active Network used deceptive and abusive acts and practices to dupe its customers into enrolling into Active Network's own discount club, that since July 2011, Active Network, and by extension, Global Payments, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers, that since 2011, Global Payments failed to properly monitor its subsidiary from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers, that all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation, that Global Payments' revenues were in part the product of Active Network's unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



