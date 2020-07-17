NYSE:GSS Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing by Golden Star Resources Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Certain directors of Golden Star Resources Ltd. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: GSS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Golden Star Resources Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GSS stocks, concerns whether certain Golden Star Resources directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine, that the Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine, that the Company did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources to ensure higher reserve grade, that the Company had experienced increased tonnage at much lower grade where it had to supplement some of the production with oxide material, that the Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



