NYSE:GTT Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at GTT Communications Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Certain directors of GTT Communications Inc are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: GTT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against GTT Communications Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GTT stocks, concerns whether certain GTT Communications directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's internal controls suffered from issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services, that the Company's previously reported Cost of Telecommunications was inaccurate or accounted for unsupported adjustments, that inadequate internal controls would result in delays in the Company's 10-Q quarterly reports; and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



