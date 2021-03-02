NYSE:GTT Shareholder Notice: Deadline on March 15, 2021 in Lawsuit Against GTT Communications Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on March 15, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT).



Investors who purchased shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 15, 2021. NYSE: GTT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) common shares between May 5, 2016 and November 9, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 5, 2016 and November 9, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's internal controls suffered from issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services, that the Company's previously reported Cost of Telecommunications was inaccurate or accounted for unsupported adjustments, that inadequate internal controls would result in delays in the Company's 10-Q quarterly reports; and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



