NYSE:GTX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Garrett Motion Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- An investigation was announced concnering potential securities laws violations by Garrett Motion Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Garrett Motion Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Switzerland based Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. On August 26, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc disclosed that the Company's "leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market, thereby putting Garrett at a meaningful disadvantage relative to its peers."



Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) declined from $7.15 per share on August 14, 2020, to as low as $2.54 per share on September 2, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.