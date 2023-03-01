NYSE:GWH Investor Notice: Deadline on March 13, 2023 in Lawsuit Against ESS Tech, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on March 13, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH).



Investors who purchased shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 13, 2023. NYSE: GWH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) common shares between August 11, 2022 and December 7, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 11, 2022 and December 7, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the purported agreement with Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific ("ESI") was in fact an undisclosed related party transaction because ESI was a de-facto subsidiary of ESS masquerading as third-party client, that ESS Tech, Inc. misled investors with their partnership announcement to signal business success to investors, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.