NYSE:GWRE Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Guidewire Software, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- Guidewire Software, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Guidewire Software, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Santa Monica, CA based Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. Guidewire Software, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $742.3 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2020 to $743.26 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2021, and that net Loss over those respective time periods increased from $27.19 million to $66.5 million.



Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) declined from $114 per share on January 4, 2022, to as low as $84.05 per share on March 14, 2022



