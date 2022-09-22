NYSE:HASI Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Annapolis, MD based Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. On July 12, 2022, Muddy Waters Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. inflates its earnings through a loophole relating to third parties' tax credits that will be reversed, by manipulating the discount rate applied to residual assets to "implausibly low levels", and by booking interest from non-cash "paid in kind" interest payments, which are "essentially IOUs from stressed borrowers."



