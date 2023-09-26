NYSE:HAYW Investor Alert: Deadline on October 2, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Hayward Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 2, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW).



Investors who purchased shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 2, 2023. NYSE: HAYW stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) common shares between March 2, 2022 and July 27, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 2, 2022 and July 27, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Hayward Holdings and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward Holdings' short-term sales and earnings, that Hayward Holdings had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand, that Hayward Holdings' channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive de-stocking in the second half of 2022, that Hayward Holdings' channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing Hayward Holdings' ability to sell to its customers, that the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels, and that as a result of the above, Hayward Holdings' projected 2022 financial results were not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.



Those who purchased shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



