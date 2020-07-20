NYSE:HBB Investor Notice: Deadline on July 21, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 21, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB).



Investors who purchased shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 21, 2020.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) common shares between February 27, 2020, and May 8, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 27, 2020, and May 8, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Hamilton had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, particularly with respect to one of its Mexican subsidiaries, that consequently, the Company's accounting included certain irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at this Mexican subsidiary, as well as potential misconduct with respect to the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary, that as a result of all the foregoing, Hamilton could not accurately attest to its financial results, particularly with respect to these metrics, and was consequently at an increased risk of delaying the filing of its periodic reports with the SEC, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) have certain options.



