NYSE:HBB Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

On May 11, 2020, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company announced that it could not timely file its 1Q20 10-Q because of "certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary." Hamilton further stated that its "Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation" regarding "the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary."



The plaintiff claims that between February 27, 2020, and May 8, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Hamilton had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, particularly with respect to one of its Mexican subsidiaries, that consequently, the Company's accounting included certain irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at this Mexican subsidiary, as well as potential misconduct with respect to the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary, that as a result of all the foregoing, Hamilton could not accurately attest to its financial results, particularly with respect to these metrics, and was consequently at an increased risk of delaying the filing of its periodic reports with the SEC, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



